Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.88

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and traded as low as $19.21. Civeo shares last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 32,918 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $286.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 3.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $155.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $48,956.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 103,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,904 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 82.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 36.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Civeo during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Civeo in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

