ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 24.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 293.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 76,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SKX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

