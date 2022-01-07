ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,523 Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KAI. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Kadant by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 418,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after acquiring an additional 162,525 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,053 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,044,000 after purchasing an additional 43,243 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

In related news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total value of $5,542,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,906 shares of company stock worth $8,287,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kadant stock opened at $224.21 on Thursday. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.55 and a 12-month high of $240.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $199.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KAI shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.