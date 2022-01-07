ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of YETI by 76.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of YETI by 93.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YETI opened at $75.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.57. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,122 shares of company stock valued at $11,531,164 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on YETI from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

