ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $2.41 Million Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,945 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 10,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $149,164.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.63. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma’s revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

