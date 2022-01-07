ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $2.99 Million in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 248,864 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,937 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 120,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Continental Resources by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after acquiring an additional 81,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.45.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $55.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

