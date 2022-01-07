ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 796 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 95.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 46.7% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 43,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 80.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.10.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

MMSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

