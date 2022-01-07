ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in BRP by 700.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BRP by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BRP by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BRP during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth $47,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $82.92 on Thursday. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $63.54 and a one year high of $102.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

