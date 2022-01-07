Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Raised to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.42.

CLNE stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 39.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 383,487 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 56,797 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 55,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

