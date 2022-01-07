Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Up to $6.54

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.54, but opened at $6.78. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 15,629 shares.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 30.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 274.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $86,000. 61.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

