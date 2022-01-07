ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,999,999.30 in Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 1,538,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ClearOne stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12. ClearOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $26.86 million, a PE ratio of 143.14 and a beta of 1.20.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ClearOne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ClearOne stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 362,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 1.93% of ClearOne at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

