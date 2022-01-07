Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of CLW opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $45.81. The company has a market cap of $627.67 million, a P/E ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.31.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $450.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Paper will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 23.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 19.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 50.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 109,975.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

