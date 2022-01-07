CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Shares Down 1.7%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC) shares traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.15. 390,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 950,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Separately, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.29. The firm has a market cap of C$245.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$39.16 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Essam Hamza bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,819,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,214,230.

About CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC)

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

