Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clover Health Investments Corp. is a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. Clover Health Investments Corp., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, is based in Calif. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Clover Health Investments in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Clover Health Investments from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $427.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clover Health Investments will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya purchased 1,739,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $9,999,997.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,414,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

