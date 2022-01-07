CLSA Cuts Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target to $10.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price objective trimmed by CLSA from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vipshop from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vipshop from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $23.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vipshop by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Vipshop by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vipshop by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

