Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coastal Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. It provides accounts checking, savings deposits, money market, mortgage and term loans services, as well as card facilities and internet banking services, through its subsidiaries. Coastal Financial Corporation is based in WA, United States. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coastal Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Coastal Financial stock opened at $53.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $636.64 million, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.25. Coastal Financial has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $54.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.67.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 26.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Coastal Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 614,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 611,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 45,931 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Coastal Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. 53.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

