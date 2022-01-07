Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

CDXS opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.00. Codexis has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $169,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $2,535,700. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Codexis by 32.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 0.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 309,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

