Cogna Educação (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.42. 23,802 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 15,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

Cogna Educação Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COGNY)

Cogna Educação SA is a private educational organization, which engages in the provision of educational services. The firm’s activities include in-class and distance-learning, higher education and post-graduate courses, managing child, K-12 and high school teaching activities, selling textbooks and learning aids, and licensing teaching and pedagogic products.

