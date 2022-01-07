Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Purchased by Grace Capital

Grace Capital increased its stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software stock opened at $14.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.76. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $964.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CGNT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

