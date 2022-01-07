Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Sets New 1-Year High at $85.57

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.57 and last traded at $85.57, with a volume of 53701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.87.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

The firm has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day moving average of $79.08.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

