Colliers Securities Weighs in on Alamo Group Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alamo Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Department expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $338.31 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

ALG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.

ALG opened at $159.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $134.54 and a 52-week high of $165.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 99,233.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 32.8% in the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 31,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 374.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,817 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $443,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 4,730 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total value of $730,406.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,301 shares of company stock worth $2,379,540. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.64%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

