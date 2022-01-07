Colliers Securities Weighs in on Xos Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XOS)

Xos Inc (NASDAQ:XOS) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for XOS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XOS. Bank of America decreased their price target on XOS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on XOS in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on XOS from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on XOS in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Shares of XOS stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.81. XOS has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $14.63.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOS. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the third quarter worth about $605,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the third quarter worth about $10,985,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

In other XOS news, Director George N. Mattson purchased 35,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $141,173.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 185,560 shares of company stock valued at $738,173 in the last quarter.

About XOS

Xos Inc is an electric mobility company. It designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. Xos Inc, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES.

