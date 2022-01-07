Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.99

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.99 and traded as low as $17.54. Colony Bankcorp shares last traded at $17.69, with a volume of 6,219 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,071,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,389,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $531,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,272,000. Institutional investors own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

