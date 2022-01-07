Commerce Bank Has $75.37 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $75,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO stock opened at $281.64 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $275.91 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $301.00 and a 200-day moving average of $301.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.