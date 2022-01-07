Commerce Bank Raises Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,384 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.12% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $89,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

NYSE:FIS opened at $116.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $155.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.96 and its 200 day moving average is $124.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

