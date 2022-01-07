Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 268,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,060,000 after buying an additional 31,419 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 302,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 613,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28,654 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 21.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTEK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $156.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.27 and a 200 day moving average of $153.24.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $690,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

