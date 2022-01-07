Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 338 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Bancorp worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in First Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in First Bancorp by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in First Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in First Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $48.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average is $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.24. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $50.92.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $75.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 34.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Piper Sandler lowered First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.24 per share, for a total transaction of $98,775.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

