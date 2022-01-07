Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 15,491 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,491 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average is $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -491.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.91. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHGG. Piper Sandler cut Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Chegg from $95.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.