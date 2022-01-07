Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HP opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -32.79%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,116 shares of company stock worth $652,859. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HP shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

