Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

