CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Gap Down to $11.63

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.63, but opened at $11.14. CommScope shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 15,863 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COMM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.64.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.42.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $48,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

