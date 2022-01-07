Comparing Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) & Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Rockley Photonics has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rockley Photonics and Silicon Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Silicon Laboratories 0 6 7 0 2.54

Rockley Photonics currently has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 269.25%. Silicon Laboratories has a consensus target price of $185.36, suggesting a potential downside of 6.04%. Given Rockley Photonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than Silicon Laboratories.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.5% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Silicon Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics N/A -23,300.96% -40.84% Silicon Laboratories 249.72% 5.96% 3.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Silicon Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics N/A N/A -$8.22 million ($0.54) -7.65 Silicon Laboratories $886.68 million 8.94 $12.53 million $47.69 4.14

Silicon Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. Rockley Photonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats Rockley Photonics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

