Comparing Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) & Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU)

Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) and Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zhangmen Education and Gaotu Techedu’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 0.08 -$154.51 million N/A N/A Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 0.39 -$213.47 million ($2.36) -0.70

Zhangmen Education has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gaotu Techedu.

Profitability

This table compares Zhangmen Education and Gaotu Techedu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A Gaotu Techedu -46.71% -108.01% -49.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Zhangmen Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.9% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zhangmen Education and Gaotu Techedu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50 Gaotu Techedu 4 2 0 0 1.33

Zhangmen Education currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 530.25%. Gaotu Techedu has a consensus price target of $8.16, indicating a potential upside of 394.55%. Given Zhangmen Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zhangmen Education is more favorable than Gaotu Techedu.

Summary

Zhangmen Education beats Gaotu Techedu on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhangmen Education

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu, Inc. is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

