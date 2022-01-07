Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.59.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 317.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 389,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 296,490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 646.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 1,248,218 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 36.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 42,765 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,945,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

