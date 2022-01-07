Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Purchased by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Concentrix accounts for 2.8% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned 0.07% of Concentrix worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Concentrix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Concentrix by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Concentrix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Concentrix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,613,050 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $178.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.09. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $191.35.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNXC shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

