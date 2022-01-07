Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CNCE. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of CNCE opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $106.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.28.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 203.59% and a negative return on equity of 56.79%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNCE. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5,241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 44,920 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 69,776 shares during the period. 57.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

