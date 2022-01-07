Concord Wealth Partners Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Amgen were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.50.

AMGN stock opened at $225.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.02. The stock has a market cap of $126.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

