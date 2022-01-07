Concord Wealth Partners Has $731,000 Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.3% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 876,358 shares of company stock worth $290,170,848 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $324.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $901.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $333.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.00. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.