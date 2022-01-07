Concord Wealth Partners Increases Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Concord Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NULV. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $19,754,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,893,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,224,000 after purchasing an additional 395,900 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,592,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,678,000 after purchasing an additional 137,368 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 643,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,278,000 after acquiring an additional 128,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after acquiring an additional 126,317 shares in the last quarter.

NULV stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.60. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

