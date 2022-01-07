Concord Wealth Partners Purchases 1,252 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 173.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $62,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $7,960,000. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $276.04 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,000,012 shares of company stock worth $314,768,610. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

