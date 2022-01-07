Concord Wealth Partners Reduces Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 32.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 231.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.9% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $407.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $395.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.63.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

