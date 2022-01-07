Concord Wealth Partners Sells 1,888 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC opened at $52.29 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $53.15. The company has a market cap of $214.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.48.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

