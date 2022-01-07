Concord Wealth Partners Sells 1,930 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.79 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $61.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $262.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,282 shares of company stock worth $6,795,662. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

