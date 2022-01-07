Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 11,617 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.21% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 12,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SSD. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $98,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,217 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $134.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.02. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $91.90 and a one year high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

