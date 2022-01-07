Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires Shares of 99,610 EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 99,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the third quarter valued at $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at $233,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries stock opened at $111.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.16.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.54%.

NPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.