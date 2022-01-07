Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.12% of EastGroup Properties worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP opened at $219.01 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.28 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.80.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total value of $660,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $102,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

