Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 34,587 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,587 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.15% of PotlatchDeltic worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,899,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,149,000 after buying an additional 335,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,060,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,534,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,096,000 after buying an additional 63,535 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 43.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,211,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,402,000 after buying an additional 366,315 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,208,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,244,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $56.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.25. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

