Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.79% of HomeStreet worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 321.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

HMST opened at $53.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.72. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.03.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

