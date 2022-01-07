Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $7,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,632,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,448,000 after purchasing an additional 141,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,935,977 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,322,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after buying an additional 255,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,831,000 after buying an additional 47,889 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,755,000 after buying an additional 22,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHO opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.22 and a 1-year high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

