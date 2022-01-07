Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKX. Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of SKX opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

